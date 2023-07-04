(WFRV)- For the 4th of July, some people just want to sit and read.

The Manitowoc Public Library has the perfect choices regardless of age.

One choice was Gone with the Whisker, this crime book takes a trip to our neighbor in the east Michigan. It’s the 4th of July and Minnie Hamilton and her rescue cat, Eddie is showing Minnie’s niece, Katrina the town. During the finale of the fireworks show, Minnie and Eddie discover a body and attempt to find out who killed this person.

The other choice was The Coincidence of Coconut Cake. This takes place in Downtown Milwaukee. This cheating romance novel is about Lou. Lou is trying to get her French Restaurant to start doing well. She comes home to find her significant other with someone else. How will she handle this situation?

You will find the Manitowoc Public Library at 707 Quay Street in Manitowoc.

For more information head to manitowoclibrary.org.