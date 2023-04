(WFRV) – Head Gnome Pat Fuge joined us to talk about the summer camp options at Gnome Games stores.

Learn to play Pokeman, Magic the Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons, and many more. Register at www.gnomegames.com/summercamp.

Pat also showed off No Stress Chess, a great way to learn the game. And starting today, the game Earth is available.

Gnome Games has stores in Green Bay, Appleton, and the board game café The Gnoshery in Sturgeon Bay. For more information, www.gnomegames.com.