GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - The Brown County Sheriff's Officer is looking for a suspect that has been involved in at least 18 retail thefts from local hardware stores in Brown County.

According to authorities, Enrique Soto has been identified as a suspect in at least 18 thefts from Menards, Home Depot and Fleet Farm stores in Brown County. Authorities say the incidents date back to Jan. 2021.