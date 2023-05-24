(WFRV)- Another year has passed, and the Green Bay Glory is ready to get back to work. The Green Bay Glory was a passion for Kerry Geocaris.

The formation of the team was inspired by her childhood dream to play professionally. She would begin her quest as a member of the Milwaukee Torrent. After just one season, she would head to Green Bay with the newly formed United Hurricanes Women’s Premier team. Unfortunately, that dream would not last.

Teams were unwilling to travel to Green Bay. Kerry would pursue a higher league to move the team to. The team would apply to be part of the Women’s Premier Soccer League. This is where the next chapter begins.

Join the Green Bay Glory tonight at their kick-off party at the Green Bay Distillery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It’s a great way to get in the spirit of soccer. The Green Bay Glory have their first home game on June 4th at Capitol Credit Union Park in Ashwaubenon.

For more information head to greenbayglory.com.