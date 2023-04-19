(WFRV) – We know you’re excited to take a sip of summer on the patio. But maybe you don’t want the alcohol.

Today the Dietetic Interns from UW-Green Bay shared some ideas for mocktails anyone can enjoy.

To see the recipe for the Sparkling Strawberry Cucumber Mocktail, head to https://www.thekitchn.com/the-3-ingredient-pimms-cup-inspired-mocktail-243263.

To enjoy the Spicy Grapefruit Ginger Fizz Mocktail, check out https://www.punchfork.com/recipe/Spicy-Grapefruit-Ginger-Fizz-Mocktail-Gimme-Some-Oven