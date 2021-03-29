Parker John’s now hiring summer positions

(WFRV) – Last month, Parker John’s held their very own Restaurant week and today we find out which items received the most amount of votes.

Some of the winning menu items include Boneless Cauliflower Wings, Loaded Tater Tot Flatbread, and Banana Pudding.

The winning restaurant week items will be added to the Parker John’s menu starting April 5. Find your nearest Parker John’s location and browse the menu at parkerjohns.com.

They are also hiring for their summer season, you can apply in person at any location or apply online at parkerjohns.com/apply.