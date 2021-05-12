Summer School 2021 Virtual and In-Person Options from Green Bay Area Public School District

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – There are some new and expanded options for summer school students in Green Bay this year.

Principal of Doty Elementary, Natalie Nienhuis spoke with Local 5 Live along with Kathleen McKee from the YMCA with details on in-person and virtual options.

Open to all children who live in the Green Bay attendance area (do not have to be enrolled in a GBAPS school). The registration window has been extended, and registration requests will be taken until the start of summer school. Please review page 4 of the coursebooks linked below for information on how to register. Registration can be done on the Infinite Campus Portal, by completing paper forms, or by calling your school.  

·  Opportunities for preschool to high school age children

·  Half and full day options available for students in-person (times will vary by site)

·  Programming will be offered at a majority of school sites (enrollment dependent)

·  Combination of academic and enrichment opportunities

·  Hub busing will be provided for elementary and middle school students

·  High school students will be able to ride the metro bus for free

·  COVID mitigation measures will be followed

·  All school buildings are air conditioned

·  Meals will be served

For information, head to gbaps.org/summer_school.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Unbeaten Appleton North seeks perfect ending at state boys soccer tournament

NDA boys soccer preps for state soccer

Cam Fuller announced as 15th athletic director for St. Norbert College

Bay Port's Baranczyk eyes strong finish to high school golf career

Northeast Wisconsin natives Dietzen and Heim work to earn shot at NFL

Boys soccer teams punch tickets to state