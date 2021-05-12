Summer School 2021 Virtual and In-Person Options from Green Bay Area Public School District

(WFRV) – There are some new and expanded options for summer school students in Green Bay this year.

Principal of Doty Elementary, Natalie Nienhuis spoke with Local 5 Live along with Kathleen McKee from the YMCA with details on in-person and virtual options.

Open to all children who live in the Green Bay attendance area (do not have to be enrolled in a GBAPS school). The registration window has been extended, and registration requests will be taken until the start of summer school. Please review page 4 of the coursebooks linked below for information on how to register. Registration can be done on the Infinite Campus Portal, by completing paper forms, or by calling your school.

· Opportunities for preschool to high school age children

· Half and full day options available for students in-person (times will vary by site)

· Programming will be offered at a majority of school sites (enrollment dependent)

· Combination of academic and enrichment opportunities

· Hub busing will be provided for elementary and middle school students

· High school students will be able to ride the metro bus for free

· COVID mitigation measures will be followed

· All school buildings are air conditioned

· Meals will be served

For information, head to gbaps.org/summer_school.