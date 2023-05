(WFRV) – A new bakery in Sheboygan is serving up donuts piled high with toppings.

“Sunday Dough” features several flavors each week. Customers order online, then pick-up the goodies at 2006 N 19th Street, Sheboygan.

In addition to weekly sales, the business hosts pop-up events at other local stores.

Place your order at https://www.sundaydough.com/