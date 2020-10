(WFRV) – National Cake Decorating day is coming up, October 10th.

It is a great hobby to learn, while we are spending more time at home.

Marlenes Wedding Accessory and Baking Supplies is a great place to shop local for all the goodies you need to make some incredible treats at home.

They also offer classes. You will find the store at 208 E. Wisconsin Avenue in Appleton. Find out more at http://www.marlenesshoppewi.com/ and connect with the store on Facebook for inspiration.