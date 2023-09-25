(WFRV)- Foster The Village helps kids in the Foster Care system with items they need. American Antiques & Jewelry has made it easy to support their cause.

Bring in a donation of personal care items to donate to Green Bay’s Foster the Village, and you will be entered to win an exclusive prize.

You can also enjoy great Ladies Night Deals at American Antiques & Jewelry. Enjoy 30% off certain items, bundle deals, and deal tables.

American Antiques & Jewelry is located at 2545 West Mason Street in Green Bay.

For more information, head to aaandj.com.