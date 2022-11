(WFRV) – It’s a quaint place to play and shop and you’ll find something for everyone on your list in Neenah.

Sara from Future Neenah visited Local 5 Live with some fun events coming up including:

12/2 A Very Neenah Christmas

12/15 Luminary Night / Cookie Crawl

12/2 – Letters to Santa / Gingerbread Scavenger Hunt

12/21

For details on all the happenings in Neenah, visit Neenah.org.