(WFRV) – It’s an inaugural event that highlights products grown, produced, and processed right in Wisconsin.

Abigail from the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center stopped by Local 5 Live with details on the upcoming Something Special from Wisconsin Spring Vendor Market, plus how you can tap into tradition with their Maple Days.

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is located at 7001 Gass Lake Road in Manitowoc. The best place to start planning your adventure is farmwisconsin.org. Their current hours are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.