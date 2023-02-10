(WFRV) – They might have a breakfast specialty in their name, but The Pancake Place is also a great spot for daily soups.
They are also a local business taking part in this year’s ‘Souper Bowl’ to benefit the New Community Shelter. ?? stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at what’s on the menu.
The Pancake Place is located at 143 S Military in Green Bay.
For more, head to newcommunityshelter.org.
Monday Feb. 6th – Sunday Feb. 12th, 2023
2023 Participating Businesses:
-Sidekicks Bar & Grill
-Bay Motel & Family Restaurant
-Not By Bread Alone
-The Pancake Place
-Hey, Soup Sister
-Festival Foods (Green Bay, De Pere & Suamico locations)
-Nicolet Restaurant
-Hilly Haven Golf Course
-Rustique Pizzeria & Lounge
-Souper Day
-Oak Street Café
-The Abbey
-Stadium View
-The Depot
-Alpha Delights
-The Booyah Shed
-De Pere Rotary Club Booyah Sale (purchase at Chicago Street Pub)