(WFRV) – They might have a breakfast specialty in their name, but The Pancake Place is also a great spot for daily soups.

They are also a local business taking part in this year’s ‘Souper Bowl’ to benefit the New Community Shelter. ?? stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at what’s on the menu.

The Pancake Place is located at 143 S Military in Green Bay.

For more, head to newcommunityshelter.org.

Monday Feb. 6th – Sunday Feb. 12th, 2023

2023 Participating Businesses:

-Sidekicks Bar & Grill

-Bay Motel & Family Restaurant

-Not By Bread Alone

-The Pancake Place

-Hey, Soup Sister

-Festival Foods (Green Bay, De Pere & Suamico locations)

-Nicolet Restaurant

-Hilly Haven Golf Course

-Rustique Pizzeria & Lounge

-Souper Day

-Oak Street Café

-The Abbey

-Stadium View

-The Depot

-Alpha Delights

-The Booyah Shed

-De Pere Rotary Club Booyah Sale (purchase at Chicago Street Pub)