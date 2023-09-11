(WFRV)- The Run for the Hill of It 5K Trail Run challenges runners to run 3.1 miles and tackle The Big Hill.

This fun race has you running through good scenery before you run up the hill at Triangle Hill. Tickets cost $20.

If you have a furry friend, they can run in the “Fur the Hill of It” event. Finishers will receive a treat and a tennis ball for their furry companion.

If you have a young one, you can register them in the Little Hill Racer Run Kids Run. Racers will see how fast they can go from the bottom all the way to the top of the hill. This run costs $15.

Registration for these events ends October 12th. The event happens on October 14th at 500 Beverly Road in Green Bay.

For more information, head to bairdcreek.org.