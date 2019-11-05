Support the United Way by entering to win a 2019 Ford EcoSport

(WFRV) – It’s that time of year when people like to do something good for others in our community, but the United Way does that all year and they need your help to continue.

Right now, you could win a 2019 Ford EcoSport donated by Bergstrom Automotive and Pomp’s Tires. Any Brown County United Way donor who makes a first time, undesignated gift of $26 or more, or any donor who maintains their 2018 undesignated gift is qualified for one entry.

Any donor who makes an undesignated increase of $26 or more from their 2018 gift is qualified for two entries for the sweepstakes.

For information on how to donate, and full sweepstakes rules, click here.