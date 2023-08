(WFRV)- Labor Day Weekend is the perfect time for a backyard bash. Help support a good cause at the Veterans Backyard Bash on Friday and Saturday.

Enjoy Raffles, Food, Drinks, a Cornhole Tournament, live music, and more. Saturday will also have fireworks.

The Veterans Backyard Bash is located at W309 Archer Drive in Fremont.

For more information, head to this website or Facebook and search for Veterans Backyard Bash.