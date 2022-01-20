Surprise a cheese lover in your life (or nominate yourself) in Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Valentine’s Day giveaway

(WFRV) – Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is giving away 500 Heart-shaped boxes of Wisconsin Cheese, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Alice in Dairyland shares details with Local 5 Live on how you can enter along with some great tips for making a sweet cheese board.

The winner gets to bring along three cheese-loving friends of their choice for a custom designed fromage-filled adventure.

Each box includes a heart-shaped cheese board and three Wisconsin cheeses (which will vary) from these cheesemakers:

Marieke Gouda flavored goudas

Cello flavored Rubbed Fontal cheeses

Pine River cheese spreads

Carr Valley Menage

Shullsburg Creamery Colby

One box includes the Crystal Wedge. That lucky cheesehead gets to invite three companions on a custom dairy-fueled adventure that could include:

VIP tasting and dinner with a Wisconsin chef.

All-access tour to a local creamery and dairy farm.

$500 cheese allowance to stock up on the world’s best cheese.

For a full list of rules and nomination requirements, head to wisconsincheese.com/lovelanguage.