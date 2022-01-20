Surprise a cheese lover in your life (or nominate yourself) in Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Valentine’s Day giveaway

(WFRV) – Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is giving away 500 Heart-shaped boxes of Wisconsin Cheese, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Alice in Dairyland shares details with Local 5 Live on how you can enter along with some great tips for making a sweet cheese board.
The winner gets to bring along three cheese-loving friends of their choice for a custom designed fromage-filled adventure.
Each box includes a heart-shaped cheese board and three Wisconsin cheeses (which will vary) from these cheesemakers:
- Marieke Gouda flavored goudas
- Cello flavored Rubbed Fontal cheeses
- Pine River cheese spreads
- Carr Valley Menage
- Shullsburg Creamery Colby
One box includes the Crystal Wedge. That lucky cheesehead gets to invite three companions on a custom dairy-fueled adventure that could include:
- VIP tasting and dinner with a Wisconsin chef.
- All-access tour to a local creamery and dairy farm.
- $500 cheese allowance to stock up on the world’s best cheese.
For a full list of rules and nomination requirements, head to wisconsincheese.com/lovelanguage.