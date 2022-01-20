Surprise a cheese lover in your life (or nominate yourself) in Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Valentine’s Day giveaway

(WFRV) – Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is giving away 500 Heart-shaped boxes of Wisconsin Cheese, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Alice in Dairyland shares details with Local 5 Live on how you can enter along with some great tips for making a sweet cheese board.

The winner gets to bring along three cheese-loving friends of their choice for a custom designed fromage-filled adventure.

Each box includes a heart-shaped cheese board and three Wisconsin cheeses (which will vary) from these cheesemakers:

  • Marieke Gouda flavored goudas
  • Cello flavored Rubbed Fontal cheeses
  • Pine River cheese spreads
  • Carr Valley Menage
  • Shullsburg Creamery Colby

One box includes the Crystal Wedge. That lucky cheesehead gets to invite three companions on a custom dairy-fueled adventure that could include: 

  • VIP tasting and dinner with a Wisconsin chef.
  • All-access tour to a local creamery and dairy farm. 
  • $500 cheese allowance to stock up on the world’s best cheese. 

For a full list of rules and nomination requirements, head to wisconsincheese.com/lovelanguage.

