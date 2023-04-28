(WFRV) – The College Student Behavioral Health report, commissioned by UnitedHealthcare, shows one in four college students did not seek help for mental health concerns because they weren’t aware of resources on campus. It’s the same number for their parents. Today we talked with Dr. Don Tavakoli, National Medical Director for Behavioral Health at UnitedHealthcare, about how families can support their students. One of his recommendations is to get educated about insurance resources. You can do that at www.uhcsr.com. And for health and wellness information, head to www.uhc.com.