(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Coastal Food Trail brings us a great spot built on five generations of commercial fishing.

Jamie with Susie-Q Fish Company joined Local 5 Live with some history and what you can shop.

Susie-Q Company is located at 1810 East Street in Two Rivers. See their current selection by connecting with them on Facebook.

For a full look at all the stops on the trail, head to wisconsincoastalfoodtrail.com.