(WFRV) – Sadie is about 3 years old and around 50lbs. This All-American Mixed-breed dog loves everyone! She spent her early years on a farm but should pick up housetraining quickly because she is sweet, smart and willing to please.

She likes other dogs a lot and would enjoy having a companion to play with. Interested parties can apply on our website, waupacahumane.org. An approved application is required to make an appointment to meet this wonderful girl!

Get started at waupacahumane.org.