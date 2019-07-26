(WFRV) —
SWEET CORN SALAD WITH HONEY DIJON VINAIGRETTE
Yield: 6 servings
• 1/2 cup olive oil
• 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
• 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
• 1 Tbsp. honey
• Salt, to taste
• Black pepper, to taste
• 3 ears sweet corn, kernels cut off
• 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
• 3 green onions, chopped
• 1 apple, chopped
• 1 avocado, chopped
• 1/3 cup sliced almonds
• 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
Directions:
Place olive oil, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, salt and black pepper in a medium bowl and whisk together.
Place sweet corn, tomatoes, green onions, apple, avocado, almonds and basil in a large bowl and toss to combine. Drizzle dressing over salad and toss again. Serve immediately.
Per Serving: Calories 320, Total Fat 26g (Saturated 3.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 75mg, Total Carbohydrate 23g (Dietary Fiber 5g, Total Sugars 8g, Includes 3g Added Sugars), Protein 4g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 2%, Iron 6%, Potassium 8%