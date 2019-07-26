Sweet Corn Salad

SWEET CORN SALAD WITH HONEY DIJON VINAIGRETTE

Yield: 6 servings

•           1/2 cup olive oil

•           1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

•           1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

•           1 Tbsp. honey

•           Salt, to taste

•           Black pepper, to taste

•           3 ears sweet corn, kernels cut off

•           1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

•           3 green onions, chopped

•           1 apple, chopped

•           1 avocado, chopped

•           1/3 cup sliced almonds

•           1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

Directions:

Place olive oil, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, salt and black pepper in a medium bowl and whisk together.

Place sweet corn, tomatoes, green onions, apple, avocado, almonds and basil in a large bowl and toss to combine. Drizzle dressing over salad and toss again. Serve immediately.

Per Serving: Calories 320, Total Fat 26g (Saturated 3.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 75mg, Total Carbohydrate 23g (Dietary Fiber 5g, Total Sugars 8g, Includes 3g Added Sugars), Protein 4g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 2%, Iron 6%, Potassium 8%

