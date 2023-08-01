(WFRV)- Sweet treats come in all shapes and sizes.

Julia’s Cookie Jar sells custom vanilla cookies with vanilla royal icing. Their amazing designs are perfect for weddings, baby showers, birthdays, graduations, and more.

Pricing

Shipping additional. Delivery fee additional 50 cents per mile after 10 miles.

Unfrosted dozen

$10

Delicious soft vanilla sugar cookie cut any shapes you would like

One color frosting dozen

$20

Delicious soft vanilla sugar cookies cut any shape you would like frosted with all one color of vanilla icing

Hand piped dozen

$40

Delicious soft vanilla sugar cookies cut any shape you would like with hand pipped vanilla icing

Design of your choosing

For more information head to juliascookiejar.godaddysites.com.