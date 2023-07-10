(WFRV)- Who doesn’t like cake? With Delectables By Della, you can get cookies, cake, cupcakes, and more.

Delectables By Della is the perfect place to get custom cakes for any event. Just make a design and Delectables By Della will handle the rest.

Delectables By Della isn’t only for sweet treats, they also handle buns. While shopping at Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market, you may need buns, and Delectables By Della is your best choice for buns.

You can find Delectables By Della at both Pelkin’s Smokey Meat locations in Crivitz and Suamico.

For more information head to Facebook and Search for Delectables By Della.