(WFRV)- Do you want to cook more meals at home? Chef Lori can help with a great recipe right now and more from her E-book.

Find her E-book “Make Room for Weekday Meals” on her website, lorifernandez.com.

Swiss Chard- Greens
Ingredients
1 bunch Swiss Chard
2 Tablespoons olive oil or stock
1 Tablespoon minced garlic
Splash of vinegar or lemon juice to taste as a finisher

1 TBSP. cumin
Garnish with Feta -optional

Directions:

  • Wash hands and produce
  • Cut the stem off the Swiss chard.
  • Dice the stem into bite-sized pieces.
  • Cut the leaves into strips.
  • Saute the stems in some oil or stock, add garlic, and saute for 30
    seconds more.
  • Add the leaves and cover for 4 minutes.
  • Remove from the heat and add vinegar or lemon juice. Garnish with feta cheese if desired.
  • Enjoy immediately.


