(WFRV)- Do you want to cook more meals at home? Chef Lori can help with a great recipe right now and more from her E-book.
Find her E-book “Make Room for Weekday Meals” on her website, lorifernandez.com.
Swiss Chard- Greens
Ingredients
1 bunch Swiss Chard
2 Tablespoons olive oil or stock
1 Tablespoon minced garlic
Splash of vinegar or lemon juice to taste as a finisher
1 TBSP. cumin
Garnish with Feta -optional
Directions:
- Wash hands and produce
- Cut the stem off the Swiss chard.
- Dice the stem into bite-sized pieces.
- Cut the leaves into strips.
- Saute the stems in some oil or stock, add garlic, and saute for 30
seconds more.
- Add the leaves and cover for 4 minutes.
- Remove from the heat and add vinegar or lemon juice. Garnish with feta cheese if desired.
- Enjoy immediately.
der leaves. Swiss chard stems can be cooked. Inspect and wash greens well.