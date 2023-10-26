(WFRV)- Do you want to cook more meals at home? Chef Lori can help with a great recipe right now and more from her E-book.

Find her E-book “Make Room for Weekday Meals” on her website, lorifernandez.com.

Swiss Chard- Greens

Ingredients

1 bunch Swiss Chard

2 Tablespoons olive oil or stock

1 Tablespoon minced garlic

Splash of vinegar or lemon juice to taste as a finisher

1 TBSP. cumin

Garnish with Feta -optional

Directions:

Wash hands and produce

Cut the stem off the Swiss chard.

Dice the stem into bite-sized pieces.

Cut the leaves into strips.

Saute the stems in some oil or stock, add garlic, and saute for 30

seconds more.

seconds more. Add the leaves and cover for 4 minutes.

Remove from the heat and add vinegar or lemon juice. Garnish with feta cheese if desired.

Enjoy immediately.



