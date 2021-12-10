T-Rex Cookie: You can’t get enough of these delicious treats

(WFRV) – This baker quit her day job to start baking cookies competitively at the State Fair in Minnesota and now these delicious treats are available in Green Bay.

Tina Rexing joined Local 5 Live to talk about her business T-Rex Cookie and its half-pound cookies that people just can’t get enough of. She has won an award for Minnesota’s Best Cookie and has plenty of options for everyone.

You can find more about Tina and T-Rex Cookie on their website trexcookie.com as well as all Festival Food locations, Webster Ave. Market and University Ave. Market.

