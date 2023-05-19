(WFRV)- Learning with games is always fun. In our game of the month package, you could win Trekking through History and Gartenbau. These fun Mensa games help with learning either history or gardening.

Pat also brought back an old-time favorite here on Local 5 Live, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza. With a quick reminder of the rules, everyone can love all these games. If you wanted to talk to the makers of Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, you are in luck. Dolphin Hat will be at Gnome Games on Ridge Road on May 27th.

For more information head to gnomegames.com.