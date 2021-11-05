Take a break with some ‘80s rock with local band Rising Phoenix

(WFRV) – A live show from Rising Phoenix will take you right back to the ‘70s and ‘80s with their take on some of the greatest hits from both decades.

They performed for Local 5 Live viewers this morning to give a preview of what you can expect at some live shows coming up.

Upcoming shows:

Island Resort Casino Harris, MI Nov 18,19, 20 8:30pm FREE no cover

Shoot’s Bar & Grill Suamico, WI SAT Nov 27th 9pm FREE no cover

Capitol Centre Appleton, WI SAT Dec 4th 8pm FREE no cover

Follow on social media to keep up with the latest:

www.RisingPhoenixBand.com – RisingPhoenixRocks@gmail.com – www.facebook.com/RisingPhoenixWI