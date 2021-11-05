Take a break with some ‘80s rock with local band Rising Phoenix

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – A live show from Rising Phoenix will take you right back to the ‘70s and ‘80s with their take on some of the greatest hits from both decades.

They performed for Local 5 Live viewers this morning to give a preview of what you can expect at some live shows coming up.

Upcoming shows:

Island Resort Casino Harris, MI Nov 18,19, 20 8:30pm FREE no cover

Shoot’s Bar & Grill Suamico, WI SAT Nov 27th 9pm FREE no cover

Capitol Centre Appleton, WI SAT Dec 4th 8pm FREE no cover

Follow on social media to keep up with the latest:

www.RisingPhoenixBand.com – RisingPhoenixRocks@gmail.com – www.facebook.com/RisingPhoenixWI

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation pick em 11/3/21

Green Bay Nation 11/3/21 Lets Get Social

Green Bay Nation challenge or no challenge 11/3/21

Green Bay Nation 11/3/21 - lets go play the chiefs

GBN 11/3/21 - Rodgers tests positive for Covid

Keys to the Game vs Chiefs