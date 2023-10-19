(WFRV)- Enjoy a family-oriented evening visiting Ledge View’s trails and caves by candlelight during the Halloween Candlelight Cave Tour on Friday(10/20, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.) and Saturday(10/21, 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.).

Meet unusual personalities with strange stories while along the path. This tour is more educational rather than scary.

The minimum age is 5 years old with a parent. Caves are accessed by stairs and ladders and are not handicap accessible. No strollers or backpack carriers, please. Wear old clothes, you may get dirty. Group sizes will be limited to 30 people or less.

Visit the center again on October 27th for the Trick ‘R Treat Woods Walk.

Follow lantern-lit trails and discover some fun Wisconsin animals along the way. These chatty animals will share with you some of their survival secrets and then pose a trivia question, answer correctly, and get a piece of candy.

For more information, head to ledgeviewnaturecenter.org.