(WFRV) – There’s been a lot of attention given to the benefits of knowing CPR and the availability and use of AED’s after the cardiac arrest of Damar Hamlin on the football field.

Statistics show immediate performance of CPR can double or triple a person’s chance of survival, and about 46% of people get CPR from a bystander before professional help arrives.

So why not educate yourself through local CPR classes.

The Center for Childhood Safety in Green Bay is offering CPR classes on January 24th, February 15th, April 22nd, June 13th, August 19th, September 23rd, October 24th, and November 16th. The cost is $50.

To register, head to centerforchildhoodsafety.org.