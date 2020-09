(WFRV) – They are about to celebrate five years in business and when you see their food, you can understand why.

Local 5 Live stopped by Black Sheep Pub & Grill to get a taste of what’s on the menu.

Black Sheep Pub & Grill is located at 2638 Bay Settlement Road in Green Bay. See the full menu at blacksheeppubandgrill.com and follow them on Facebook.