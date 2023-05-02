GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – At Cedar & Sage Grill House you’ll find a diverse menu with ingredients sources locally, and items based on Oneida Culture. Chef Fabian Martinez takes pride in their regional, sustainable, and indigenous menu. Some specialties he showed us today include the freshwater walleye, bison pot roast, aged two-year risotto, and the side of Three Sisters. Cedar & Sage Grill House is located across from Austin Straubel International Airport in the Radisson Hotel & Casino. Their Mother’s Day Brunch is Sunday, May 14 from 9:30 am – 2:00 pm. Make your reservation by calling (920) 405-6406. Check out the menu and more at www.cedarandsagegrill.com.