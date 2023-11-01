(WFRV)- Take a relaxing vacation in Door County with Open Hearth Lodge.

Open Hearth Lodge is all about relaxation and that cozy Door County feeling. Their lobby sitting area greets you upon your arrival and invites you to sit down and put up your feet.

Get up early for a free daily continental breakfast in The Nest, their large breakfast room. Enjoy coffee, pastries, cereal, their unique conveyor pancake maker, and more.

Family vacations mean swimming, and at Open Hearth Lodge, swimming is available year-round. Enjoy an expansive heated pool that has large windows looking out over our patio.

Open Hearth Lodge is located at 2669 South Bay Shore Drive in Sister Bay.

One lucky viewer will win a trip to Door County thanks to Open Hearth Lodge. The winner of this contest will get a two-night stay at Open Hearth Lodge plus a Lautenbach’s gift basket, 2 Open Hearth Lodge mugs, premium hot chocolate, and a Door County gift certificate.

For more information, head to openhearthlodgedoorcounty.com or on Facebook.