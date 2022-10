(WFRV) – The County has the largest trail of 8×8 barn quilts in the nation and you can take the tour as it grows this Saturday.

Michelle Eron from Shawano Country Tourism stopped by Local 5 Live along with Jim and Irene Leuenberger who started the Barn Quilt craze in 2010 with more on how it got started, the goal of the quilts, how they are made and by whom and how you can see them this weekend.

For more, head to shawanocountry.com.