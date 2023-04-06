GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The latest offering from Let Me Be Frank Productions is like a trip to the beach. A group of guys finally finish up their college degree after 20 years.

They celebrate with a trip to Punta Cana, but first, meet a group of single ladies from Kaukauna.

This show has all the history, hilarity, and music you’ve come to expect from the group. Shows run April 7 – 29 at the Meyer Theatre.

Head to www.meyertheatre.org for tickets. There’s also a special show at the Capitol Civic Center in Manitowoc on April 12. Find tickets for that show at www.cccshows.org.