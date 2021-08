(WFRV) – This weekend you can celebrate local artists all in one spot – downtown Green Bay.

For 40 years, Artstreet has been bringing hundreds of artists together to celebrate local talent and the community. Local 5 Live met with some today to get the details on this year’s event.

Artstreet 2021 is August 27 – 29, it’s a free community event and runs all day.

For details, head to mosaicartsinc.org.