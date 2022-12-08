(WFRV) – They are hitting a home run for area kids.

Just some of the Blue Ribbons Baseball Team stopped by Local 5 Live with details on their Toys for Tots campaign and how you can take part in this great cause.

For drop off locations, visit toysfortots.org.

This 501(c)3 non-profit organization is made up of almost all local players who have played their high school and/or college baseball in the Greater Green Bay area. This allows them to keep their prices low, with ticket and concession prices that make for an affordable night of fun for local families.

Tickets for a Blue Ribbons baseball game are just $3 for adults, and kids 12 and under are free.

For more, including the upcoming schedule head to blueribbonbaseball.com