(WFRV) – Be like Betty White! Local 5 Live visited J & R Aquatic Animal Rescue with a challenge to all animal lovers this week plus we give viewers a first look inside at their new shelter in Neenah, and meet some of the animals John and his team are helping.

The Betty White Challenge is January 17, donate at least $5 to a local shelter, adoption fees are waived. To apply to adopt an animal, visit jraar.org. They are located at 976 American Drive in Neenah.