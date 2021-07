(WFRV) – With summer here, it’s an ideal time to make fitness your focus, this may be especially true amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which research shows contributed to unwanted weight gain for 61% of Americans.

Dr. Michael Bess from United Healthcare spoke to Local 5 Live with some ideas to make health a priority and details on how you can join a sweepstakes United Healthcare has to attempt a Guinness World Records title.

