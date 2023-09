(WFRV)- Dig into great food options at Lakehouse Bar and Grill.

Take a bite out of their Tater Tot Bowls. You can try the burger bowl, taco, Loco Moco bowl, and more. Enjoy one of their burgers or wraps as well.

They will host a Pig Roast on Sunday, September 10th at 11 a.m. Enjoy food and a football game on a large outdoor screen.

Lakehouse Bar and Grill is located at W6547 County Road C in Plymouth.

For more information, head to lakehousebar.com.