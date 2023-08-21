The Wello Community Health and Well-Being Survey is now open to residents.

Wello’s data collection efforts provide valuable insights into ways nonprofits, businesses, governments, and residents can work together locally to drive community impact.

This is the third time Wello has administered this survey. The survey can be taken here or by visiting wello.org/2023survey and is available through August 31, 2023.

“All People. Thriving. No Exceptions. This vision drives us each and every day at Wello,” said Natalie Bomstad, Executive Director of Wello. “This survey is a unique opportunity for people in Northeast Wisconsin to share how they feel about their health and well-being so we can, together, turn that data into actionable steps to help all people live a little better. We invite you to share your voice today!”

Wello partners with St. Norbert College’s Strategic Research Institute to administer the communitywide survey. The survey is completely anonymous and open to anyone 18 years and older. It is available in English and Spanish and takes about five minutes to complete. Completing the survey allows the respondent to enter themselves in a special giveaway.



