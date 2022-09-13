(WFRV) – If you’ve ever wanted to take to the track at Road America, now is your chance.

​​​​​The date for the 2022 Driving Experience is September 21, 2022. The event will be held at the Road America complex in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

The cost for the event is a minimum donation of $500 per driver/vehicle, $250 for each additional driver and $50 for all passengers and spectators/guests. Additional drivers MUST have equal driving ability to share a vehicle.

Registration opens at 7:00 a.m. Enter at Gate 6 to register at the Registration Building.

Then proceed to the Winner’s Circle for a mandatory event meeting at 8:00 a.m. (See track map below.)

Your donation will be 100% deductible. The accounting of all monies donated will be sent to you within 30 days of the event.

Drivers, passengers and guests will all receive a different color wrist band. Guests under 18 will receive a red wristband indicating they are NOT allowed on the track during experience sessions. We need better control and this will be our system. Please comply.

THERE WILL BE 4 DIFFERENT DRIVING GROUPS

GROUP 1-EXPERIENCED: Considerable number of track days at Road America with lap times near 3 minutes or less.

GROUP 2-INTERMEDIATE: Several track days at Road America with lap times over 3 minutes.

GROUP 3-RACE CAR: Drivers with race experience and lap times less than 2:55. NO STREET CARS ALLOWED regardless of lap times.

GROUP 4-NOVICE: Those that want to drive their street car on the best race track on the planet, but not be among more experienced and aggressive drivers. This group could be seen as an introduction to Road America and perhaps a stepping stone to one of our faster groups. This group requires a classroom session scheduled immediately after our event meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the Classroom Building west of the Winners Circle.

All costs for the track, lunch, safety workers, corner workers, wreckers and ambulances will be paid for by Rollie Stephenson (Faith Technologies), Bob Weyers (Commercial Horizons) and Denny Lamers (Lamers Motor Racing & McMahon). Each participant will receive a $10 coupon redeemable at the Gear Box. They will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Breakfast and coffee will be available for purchase.

Please read the below carefully. There will be NO EXCEPTIONS.

RULES:

1. There will be NO RACING TOLERATED.

2. All participants (drivers and passengers) are required to wear a helmet made for this type of use.

No exceptions. (Limited helmet rentals are available through Road America. See REGISTRATION page for details.

3. No convertibles unless the car has been race prepared, including roll bars and quality belts. No exceptions.

4. Absolutely no metal-to-metal contact and you must use proper passing techniques.

5. Obey corner workers, safety staff and flags. If not, you will be black flagged and asked to stop. If this happens more than once you may be asked to leave.

6. Pay attention to your mirrors. If you see someone coming that is obviously faster, hold your line, slow up slightly and let them by you. Do NOT change your line before the pass.

7. Pass only on straight sections of the track…NOT on the corners.

8. No drivers or passengers under the age of 18. The only exception would be for a person that has appropriate race credentials from an accredited racing group, such as SCCA or similar.

9. No hand held cameras or cell phones. No exceptions.

10. Any contact, and you caused it, you are done for the day.

11. If you get black flagged for dangerous driving, you will be parked for the session. If it happens more than once, you will be asked to leave.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

1. After each session, we recommend checking your brake pads (especially the front).

2. Never use the emergency brake for parking. Your brakes will be hot and you can easily warp the rotors.

3. For passenger cars, you may want to bring along an extra set of front brake pads and some brake fluid.

4. Before each session, check yourself. This activity can be very tiring and you don’t want to over extend yourself on the track. Stay hydrated.

5. Remember to remove all loose items from your car. You don’t want anything flying around the car and ending up under the brake pedal.