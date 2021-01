(WFRV) – Even without the Packers, the Superbowl is fun to watch and a great excuse to eat game food.

This year, the Taste of the NFL @ Home goes virtual for a good cause. Alexis Glick, CEO of GENYOUth and Chef Tim Love spoke with Local 5 Live on how Taste of NFL @ Home is not just about food but how this event tackles the very real issue of childhood hunger.

For more details, head to tasteofthenfl.com.