(WFRV)- They are the original Wisconsin Moonshine Company with current locations in Appleton and Cedarburg.

The Shinery Moonshine Company has everything from peanut butter to pickle-flavored moonshine. If you are looking for some holiday “spirits,” try eggnog-flavored moonshine.

Not much of a moonshine drinker? They have you covered with wines, whiskeys, mixes, and more.

The Shinery Moonshine Company is located at 5120 W Michael’s Drive in Appleton.

For more information, head to theshinerymoonshine.com.