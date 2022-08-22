(WFRV) – Looking for a nice meal and supporting a great cause?

Well, Tasting for the Troops returns this fall in Appleton at the Grand Meridan. Nine wines and five food courses will be at the event. It helps the Veteran’s Village.

Here is the scheduled meal for each course:

Butternut squash soup Pasta-cavatappi with peppers Panzanella salad/olive oil Porchetta Almond biscotti

This event is happening on October 27 in Appleton. Those wanting to attend should watch for ticket sales at WISVVA.org