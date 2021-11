(WFRV) – From tenderloin crostini to quesadilla, it’s a sampling of food you won’t soon forget and the organization you’re helping will be grateful too.

John Maino from Wisconsin Veterans Village in Appleton spoke with Local 5 Live with details on Tasting for the Troops event.

It’s happening Wednesday, November 10 from 5:30 – 9 pm at the Grand Meridian in Appleton. Register at wisvva.org/t4tt.