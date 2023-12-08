(WFRV)- The founders of Dog Training Elite Green Bay have been successfully training dogs, providing support to dog owners, and working closely with charity organizations for over 40 years.

They offer comprehensive, generous support to our clients and balanced, sustainable dog training to every dog they work with. Whether you want to teach them to sit or learn more in-depth lessons, Dog Training Elite can help.

They work with The Malinois Foundation to provide service animals for those in need. They strongly believe in the healing power and helping benefits a service dog has for those in need, as well as the elevated love and joy that the companionship of a dog can bring into the lives of individuals and families in general.

For more information, head to dogtrainingelite.com/green-bay.