Teacher Appreciation Week: Dr. Samantha Meister and Ms. Katie Summers

(WFRV) – It is Teacher Appreciation Week and thanks to a partnership with UW-Green Bay, we will be honoring local educators on Local 5 Live.

These teachers were nominated by the community and randomly selected to be featured on the show.

We start with Dr. Samantha Meister, an assistant professor at UW-Green Bay, teaching literacy studies.

In her role, she works to prepare future educators and says it is her passion to develop teachers that work to empower our young people to advocate for positive change in our communities and schools.

She is known on campus for infusing humor and memes to her teaching.

Dr. Meister sent us this example, and her students know she’s a “cat lady” and loves the show “Park’s and Recreation”.

Our next teacher is Katie Summers, a middle school religion teacher at Notre Dame of De Pere.

Katie says the “lightbulb” moment in the classroom makes it all worth it.

She tells us every day is an adventure with 6th, 7th, and 8th graders; there is never a dull moment.

Her goal is to laugh with the students and learn alongside them, saying they teach her more about life then she will ever teach them.

She also is a lover of memes and her classroom pet is Barry the Bear; he was a gift from a family member and is the same height at Ms. Summers.