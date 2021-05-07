Teacher Appreciation Week: Kristin Warden & Carissa Gerhardt

(WFRV) – It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and thanks to a partnership with UW-Green Bay, Local 5 Live is honoring local educators.

Kristin Warden is a kindergarten teacher at Park Community Charter School in Kaukauna. She started teaching to help kids grow on a daily basis, and inspire them to be better students, and people daily. She takes pride – when a student is struggling to understand a concept – “gets it”… and says you can see their happiness. It’s the small moments like that, that make teaching so rewarding for her.

Carissa Gerhardt is a special education teacher at Syble Hopp school in de pere

her favorite part of being in the classroom is the relationships she builds with students and their families. She says her teaching is individualized to meet student’s needs. It is important to carissa to provide hands-on opportunities. Her passion for education starts with a student named Brett.

they met in 2010. Carissa says he taught her about the simple joys in life… and to not give up even when things get tough. She says when his family entrusted his care to her – it launched a love of teaching.