Teacher Appreciation Week: Ms. Cheryl Bowe and Mrs. Suzanne Meerdink

(WFRV) – It is Teacher Appreciation Week, and thanks to a partnership with UW – Green Bay we will be honoring local educators on Local 5 Live.

These teachers were nominated by the community and were randomly selected to be featured on the show.

This is Cheryl Bowe. She is a third grade teacher at St. John Paul II Classical School.

Cheryl tells us teaching is a family occupation; her grandmother, mother and siblings are all teachers.

Each of her students begins the day sharing one or two new things for which they are grateful as a way to increase awareness of blessings and an appreciation for life.

We also say thank you to Suzanne Meerdink, a 4-K teacher at Tanner Early Learning Center in Kaukauna.

She’s been with the Kaukauna School District for more than 30 years, and is now teaching the kids of students she had in Kindergarten years ago.

She became a teacher because she loves the little one’s zest for life and learning.

Suzanne says it’s important to build strong relationships with parents so they know she loves the kids like they are her own.