Teacher Appreciation Week on Local 5 Live: Carrie Korinek & Kari Peterson

(WFRV) – It’s teacher appreciation week and thanks to a partnership with UW-Green Bay, Local 5 Live is honoring local educators.

These teachers were nominated by the community and randomly selected to be featured on the show:

First up, Carrie Korinek, Carrie is a second-grade teacher at Notre Dame of De Pere, which is part of the Grace system.

Carrie has wanted to be a teacher for as long as she can remember. She would play school growing up and she’d teach her brother math. Her teachers in Manitowoc inspired her to pursue the profession.

Carrie is known for her love of the Brewers and her goal is to pass that passion onto her students as well, from time to time even running into them at a game.

Next is Kari Peterson, the PK-8 Building Principal at Holy Cross Catholic School. Kari learned to love learning thanks to her grandmother, who was also a teacher. Kari values the relationships she builds with students, and their families. She says she learns a lot about herself through the kids.

Kari says her team at Holy Cross is incomparable, telling us, “These individuals are the most dedicated, innovative and compassionate souls and I am so proud to lead us all forward.”